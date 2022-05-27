Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Drops Out of NRA Convention After Uvalde Massacre
‘ADDITIONAL PAIN’
After “prayerful consideration,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the last-minute decision to drop out of speaking at the NRA convention in Houston. The decision follows Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead. In a statement, Patrick said, “While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde.” He concluded, “This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost.” Musicians Lee Greenwood, Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, and more are also skipping the conference, and Gov. Greg Abbott is reportedly just sending a pre-recorded message. Former president Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are still scheduled to attend.