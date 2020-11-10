Texas Lt. Gov. Offers $1 Million in Campaign Funds for Voter Fraud Evidence
THE SMELL OF DESPERATION
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has offered up to $1 million of his own campaign funds for any whistleblowers or tipsters who come forward with evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” the Trump-loving Republican politician wrote in a press release. “President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.” Patrick said that anyone who comes forward with evidence will receive a minimum $25,000 payment. Despite the Trump campaign’s breathless attempts to suggest otherwise, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud.