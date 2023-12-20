Texas Lt. Guv Threatens to Take Biden Off State’s Ballot After Colorado Ruling

Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, threatened on Tuesday to remove President Joe Biden from his state’s ballot—seemingly as retribution for a Colorado Supreme Court ruling which booted former President Donald Trump from that state’s 2024 presidential race for engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Patrick made the comments on Fox News, justifying the potentially unprecedented action to host Laura Ingraham as a response to Biden’s border policies.

The only thing stopping him, he said, was that people in Texas “believe in democracy.”

“Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think—except we believe in democracy in Texas—maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president disrupting our state,” Patrick said.

His comments come just hours after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled to dump Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot because of his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot—which amounts to participation in an insurrection, an action that would make him ineligible to be president.

The court’s decision said that despite knowing he had incited an insurrection with a call to arms, Trump “then stood back and let the fighting happen, despite having the ability and authority to stop it (with his words or by calling in the military), thereby confirming that this violence was what he intended.”

Trump and his campaign immediately clapped back saying they would file an appeal to the decision.

“We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.