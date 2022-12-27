Texas Maintenance Worker Shot Dead on Xmas Eve After Being Mistaken for Burglar
‘SENSELESS’
A Texas maintenance worker was killed on Christmas Eve when a resident shot him, allegedly mistaking the handyman of 16 years for a burglar. Cesar Montelongo was checking water lines on the balconies of an apartment complex in Grand Prairie when a resident shot him through a window, believing his apartment was being robbed, according to police. The 53-year-old was looking for frozen or damaged pipes following a historic winter storm that ravaged the region. The shooter, who stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives, has not been arrested, according to police. “Today, on what was supposed to be his 29th marriage anniversary, he is being grieved by his 5 sons and loving wife,” his nephew, Cesar Montelongo Jr., wrote in a GoFundMe, calling it a “senseless act of violence.” “My uncle was a loving and hardworking man who gave his entire life for his family. His devotion to the Lord gave him strength.”