Texas Male Teen Suspended for Wearing Fingernail Polish to School
A 17-year-old Texas teenager has launched a petition after being given an in-school suspension for wearing fingernail polish to his high school. Clyde High School student Trevor Wilkinson tweeted his dismay over the suspension, which was handed down after he returned from Thanksgiving break last week. “Imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys iss [in-school suspension] for it,” he wrote on Twitter. “And the whole administration being okay with it, homophobic and sexist? welcome to west texas.” The school district, which is about 135 miles west of Fort Worth, said they review their dress policy annually, but would not comment to NBC News further.