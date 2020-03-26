Texas Man Arrested for Allegedly Telling People on Facebook to ‘Use Live Rounds’ on Democrats
A Texas man was arrested for allegedly claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was part of a “satanic cult” and calling for others to kill Democrats on social media, according to the Justice Department. Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, was charged with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce after a concerned citizen alerted local police to concerning Facebook posts written under a pseudonym. “If youre a dem (sic) or apart of the establishment in the democrats side I view you as a criminal and a terrorist and I advise everyone to Go SOS [shoot on sight] and use live rounds,” the March 23 post read. “This is not gonna change until we attact (sic) NSA the DOJ the FBI and Any other agencies who want to get involved. Shoot to kill. This is a revolution.” The poster claimed that those who work closely with Pelosi were also in the “cult” and declared that “Dems of the establishment will be removed at any cost necessary,” including death. Upon his arrest, Perry admitted that he was the author of the posts and said he wanted to warn fellow Americans about the “tyrannical” government. He faces five years in federal prison.