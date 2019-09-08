CHEAT SHEET
Texas Man Arrested for Attacking, Damaging NYC’s ‘Charging Bull’ Statue
A Texas man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking New York City’s famous “Charging Bull” statue in Manhattan with what appeared to be a banjo, leaving the sculpture with a hole in its right horn, authorities said. Tevon Varlack, 42, faces charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and criminal possession of a weapon over the incident, which reportedly took place shortly after noon. Witnesses watched as Varlack allegedly used some sort of metal object to repeatedly bash the sculpture in broad daylight. Police arrived and arrested him at the scene without incident. The 7,100-pound bull sculpture was made by Italian artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and is largely seen as a symbol of financial prowess.