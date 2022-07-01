Texas Man Threatened to Kill Biden and ‘Wreak Havoc’ on FBI, Feds Say
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden and the FBI on social media. According to court documents, Gene Raymond Phelps posted five videos on TikTok specifically mentioning Biden. He allegedly included calls for violence, urging followers to “start killing” politicians and stating “either they are going to blow my f-cking head off or I am going to make sure they’re dead, one of those two.” The FBI was also tagged in a post that threatened to “wreak havoc” at a facility in Sanderson, Texas, court documents said. In one Twitter video, Phelps was holding what the FBI believes is a rifle, where he again is said to have threatened to kill Biden. Phelps has history of making threats, the complaint said, as he was convicted for a terroristic threat in July 2016.