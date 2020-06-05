Texas Man in Custody After Wielding Chainsaw at Protesters and Hurling Racial Slurs
A Texas man was taken into custody on Friday after he was caught on video shouting the N-word and wielding a chainsaw at peaceful protesters, authorities said. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez confirmed to local news outlet The Monitor that the man, who has not yet been identified, has been detained and authorities are now assessing what charges will be filed. “Thus far it’s been the only incident we’ve had at today’s event,” the police chief said. “We’ve identified that person, we’ve detained that person and are continuing our investigation into the particular incident.”
In a now viral video, the man is seen revving a chainsaw and shouting racial slurs at Black Lives Matter protesters marching in downtown McAllen on Friday. “Go home,” the man shouted repeatedly in the video. “Don’t let those fucking n***rs out there fool you. Don’t let those fucking trash antifa bullshit people.” Later he is heard yelling: “Don't let them lie to you.”