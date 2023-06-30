Texas Man Sentenced After Spilling Information to the Islamic State
LOOSE LIPS
A man from Houston who claimed to sleep with a machete under his pillow in case his house was raided by law enforcement was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison after he spilled info and provided support to Islamic State. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya attempted to join and support the terror group between Aug. 2017 and his arrest in December of the same year. He pleaded guilty July 8, 2019. Court documents reveal the 23-year-old provided information to extremists abroad on a range of details including the use of machetes, homemade construction of automatic weapons and how to build and use explosive materials. He planned to join ISIS in Syria or Afghanistan but failing that, he would unleash a terror attack on non-Muslims in the United States, claiming it was his “dream” to be a martyr. He claimed he could buy a “GIANT machete for $15” and stated “a lot of us are poor… or we don’t have experience. So not all of us can get a gun or make explosives, but we can afford to buy a $15 knife.” He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.