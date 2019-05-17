Police: Texas Man Killed at Least 7 Elderly Women, Stole Their Jewelry

A Texas man is accused of killing seven women who ranged in age from 76 to 94, The Dallas Morning News reports. Billy Chemirmir, 46, was already facing charges in connection with the death of an 81-year-old woman when he was indicted with six additional capital murder counts earlier this week. Chemirmir, a Kenyan citizen who was reportedly living in the U.S. illegally, is accused of smothering or attempting to smother the women with a pillow before stealing their jewelry. Chemirmir, a former health care worker, has been in jail since March 2018 for the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was killed in the same fashion. Chemirmir is also accused of attempting to suffocate two other women with a pillow, though they both survived the attack. One victim told police Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker and forced his way into her home. He then allegedly knocked the woman off her rocker and covered her face with a pillow. After the incident, the woman found some of her jewelry missing. His bail is now set for over $9 million.