Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Support ISIS: DOJ
A Texas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS and to illegally distributing explosive-making information, the Justice Department announced Monday. Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a 20-year-old Houston resident, was arrested in 2017 after an undercover FBI operation found that he planned to fight for ISIS and had already tried to get to Syria twice, prosecutors said. He allegedly told agents that if his efforts to travel to Syria failed he wanted to commit an attack in the U.S., as it was his “dream” to become a martyr. Damlarkaya also provided information to other ISIS supporters on how to manufacture a bomb, prosecutors said. At his sentencing, set for September, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 possible fine. Damlarkaya will remain in custody pending sentencing.