23-Year-Old Accused of Torturing Elderly Man With Push Pins
A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man, whom the younger man allegedly tortured with push pins before fatally stabbing him. Richard Plata was taken into custody on Aug. 4, according to court documents. His arrest came 16 days after 67-year-old Richard Davis was found dead inside an abandoned Houston apartment, local authorities told the Houston Chronicle. Plata, according to prosecutors, tied Davis up before tormenting him, pressing the push pins into the bottom of his feet. He allegedly beat Davis before stabbing him with an unknown object. The 23-year-old was still in custody on Monday afternoon, with a scheduled court date set for Aug. 29.