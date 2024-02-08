Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Secretly Mixing Abortion Drugs Into Wife’s Drinks
CLOUDY WATER
A lawyer in Texas pleaded guilty on Wednesday to secretly mixing abortion drugs into his wife's drinks, according to the Associated Press. Mason Herring pleaded guilty to injury of a child and assault of a pregnant person, downgraded as part of a plea deal from the original charges of felony assault to induce abortion. In addition to a 180 day prison sentence, Herring also received 10 years probation. Catherine Herring told law enforcement that she became suspicious of her husband after he provided her with a glass of cloudy water that caused her to become sick in March 2022. After that, she began refusing drinks from him and secretly filming him. She was able to provide authorities with video footage of her husband mixing a substance into one of her drinks. Herring said she later found a package for misoprostol, an abortion drug, in the trash. Her husband’s attempts to induce an abortion were unsuccessful, and their daughter was born 10 weeks premature, and has some developmental delays. “I do not believe that 180 days is justice for attempting to kill your child seven separate times. For two years, my husband has overly denied this assault, and I'm grateful today that he has finally admitted to his guilt,” she said. She also pointed out that 180 days was fewer than the number of days their daughter was required to use a feeding tube.