Texas Man Who Killed Lyft Driver Previously Investigated for Terrorism, FBI Says
‘GET JUSTICE’
A Texas man who killed a Lyft driver and tried to shoot up a police headquarters lobby before being killed by police was previously investigated for terrorism, FBI officials said Monday. Police said Imran Ali Rasheed, 32, had Lyft driver Isabella Lewis, 26, drive him from Garland to the Plano police headquarters on Sunday. Once they arrived, Rasheed killed Lewis in the car and walked into the headquarters, where he eventually shot at multiple people before police shot back, authorities said. Rasheed was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
At a press conference Monday, the FBI said Rasheed had previously been investigated between 2010 and 2013 for any terrorist associations, though he was not charged. Authorities are investigating whether Rasheed had been in contact with any other entities before the Sunday rampage. “I can assure you that the full resources of the FBI are working in close collaboration with our partners to get justice for Isabella,” said Michael DeSarno, an FBI special agent in charge of its Dallas office.