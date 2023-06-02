Mom, 29, Dead After Meningitis Diagnosis Tied to Mexico Cosmetic Procedure
A young mother in Texas has died after developing a case of fungal meningitis after undergoing a cosmetic procedure in Mexico. U.S. health authorities have raised the alarm about a suspected outbreak in clinics in the northern city of Matamoros. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, two Texas residents “who were part of the outbreak have died as a result of their illnesses.” Lauren Robinson, 29, was one of them. Her husband, Garrett Robinson, said her health declined in the months after her cosmetic surgery in Mexico and she was eventually diagnosed with meningitis. She reportedly suffered three mini strokes in the final weeks of her life, with an obituary saying Lauren passed away on Wednesday. “Her memory will forever be cherished by her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched,” the obituary read. A GoFundMe has been created for her family. The CDC advises anyone who had an epidural as part of a surgery in Matamoros this year to get tested for a possible fungal infection.