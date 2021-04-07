CHEAT SHEET
Texas Mom to Cops: I Smothered My Girls and Tucked Them Into Bed
A Texas mom walked into a police station, called 911 from the lobby, and reported that she had sedated and her smothered her daughters and then tucked them into bed, authorities said. Madison McDonald, 30, is now charged with capital murder in the deaths of her girls, ages 1 and 6. A police affidavit alleges that McDonald told cops that the children were being abused and “that she would do anything to protect her children including ‘eliminating them,’” according to NBC DFW. “This is obviously a horrific incident and we may not ever know the why... because there’s not ever going to be a definition or reason that would ever justify the murder of two children,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves.