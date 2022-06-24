Cops: Texas Mom Watched YouTube as Her Baby Drowned in Bathtub
NEGILGENCE
A mom from Round Rock, Texas was arrested Wednesday after she walked away while her 1-year old was in the bath and the child drowned, according to a police affidavit. Victoria Tristan, 21, allegedly told officers she left her child in the tub to text her family and then accidentally fell asleep for about 10 minutes. When she woke up, she found her child unresponsive in the tub full of water. But her cell phone data told a different story, the affidavit says. She allegedly texted for five minutes followed by eight minutes of inactivity. She then searched YouTube before calling 911 four minutes later. Tristan was charged with the first-degree felony of injury to a child. She was being held on a $300,000 bond, according to Williamson County jail records.