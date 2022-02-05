Texas Murder-Suicide Leaves 5 Family Members Dead, 3 Injured
A murder-suicide left five people dead and three injured on Saturday in Corsicana, Texas, when a gunman allegedly opened fire on his family. As reported by 21 CBS, police responding to 911 calls discovered a man and woman fatally shot in their home. Two additional victims were flown to a trauma center in Dallas. Police also responded to a call in nearby Frost, Texas, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound and a man and a child dead. Using a GPS tracking system, investigators located the suspect’s car as it traveled along a road north of Corsicana and shut off the vehicle’s engine using a remote monitoring system. Before officers could apprehend the driver, he allegedly shot himself in the head. He was taken to a hospital where he died.