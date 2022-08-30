CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Officials Investigate First Possible Monkeypox Death
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Read it at Houston Chronicle
An adult with “various severe illnesses,” including monkeypox, died Sunday night at a Harris County hospital near Houston. Officials are now investigating whether monkeypox played a role in the patient’s death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have so far been no known monkeypox deaths in the U.S. Lina Hidalgo, a Harris County judge, said that they are sharing this news to be transparent—and to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated against monkeypox. “The best way for us to fight this virus is through vaccines,” she said. The autopsy results are expected in several weeks.