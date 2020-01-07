Texas Officials: Iranian Hackers Attempted 10,000 Cyber Attacks in Two Days
The computer networks of Texas state agencies have been hit with roughly 10,000 “probes” from Iranian hackers in the past two days, Texas officials said Tuesday. The announcement comes after a federal government website was hacked over the weekend following the Trump-ordered killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani. “It’s very important that everybody be particularly vigilant right now about what may happen out of Iran,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. Department of Information Resources executive director Amanda Crawford said she had no indication that any of the attempted cyber attacks were successful. The Department of Homeland Security warned the public of possible cyber attacks following the assassination of the country’s top general, which prompted the Texas department to probe possible Iran-based attacks, Crawford said. “We have been looking in light of events. We have been making sure we’re extra vigilant in certain areas of the globe,” she added.