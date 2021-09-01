Texas Outlaws Abortion for Millions Overnight After Supreme Court Fails to Act
‘BLATANTLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL’
The right to have an abortion has been taken away from millions of Texans while they were sleeping. One of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills came into effect at midnight after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to take action on an emergency appeal from abortion providers. The bill bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy—before many women know they’re pregnant—and allows private citizens to to sue providers or anyone who helps a woman to get an abortion after six weeks. It effectively outlaws at least 85 percent of abortions from taking place in the state. The American Civil Liberties Union reacted with fury to the overnight development, describing it as “a racial and economic justice catastrophe” that will cut off abortion access to millions. It added: “This abortion ban is blatantly unconstitutional. We won’t stop fighting until it’s blocked.”