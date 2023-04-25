CHEAT SHEET
Texas Parents Arrested for Tattooing Kids by Force
WTF
A mother and stepfather from Zavalla, Texas have been arrested on suspicion of forcibly tattooing their children, according to local authorities. Megan Mae Farr and Gunner Farr restrained their children and forcibly tattooed them before trying to conceal the tattoos by cutting and scraping the areas, as well as attempting to use lemon juice to fade the ink, local police and Child Protective Services allege. The mother faces two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr faces one count of unlawful restraint. The children are now in the custody of Child Protective Services, Zavalla Police Department Lieutenant James Denby told KTRE.