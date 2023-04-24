Texas Pastor and Businessman Ryan Binkley Announces Run for President

CHEAT SHEET
Texas entrepreneur Ryan Binkley—who co-founded a 400-employee business consulting firm and his own church—has announced he is running for the Republican nomination for president. Binkley, 55, who is the CEO of Generational Group, said he has been thinking of running for eight years, according to The Dallas Morning News. “Texas is a Red state, it’s a Republican state, but yet the message that we carried as the Republican Party wasn’t enough to win Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin,” he said. “So we need to have our message be a little more clear and reach all the segments of our society, and I think we can do that.”