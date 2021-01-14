CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Pastor Tells Followers to Get ‘Locked and Loaded’ Ahead of Inauguration
HOLY HELL
Read it at Fort Worth Star-Telegram
A pastor at KingdomLife Church in Texas told his followers to keep their guns loaded and ready in preparation for President-elect Biden’s inauguration next week, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In a sermon on Sunday, Brandon Burden said he had received a message from “prophetic voices” that informed him Trump would remain president. “We have an executive order—not from Congress or D.C., but from the desk of the CEO of heaven, the boss of the planet,” Burden said. “He said from his desk in heaven, this is my will; Trump will be in office for eight years.” The pastor’s bio on the church website says he enjoys “staying active in civil government.” Law enforcement is on high alert for violence leading up to the inauguration.