Texas Pastor Who Backed Anti-Abortion Bill Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

A former Texas pastor who supported legislation that would have criminalized abortions in the state has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse. Stephen Bratton is accused of having “sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week” with a teenage relative, over the course of two years, according to court records. Bratton was a pastor at Grace Family Baptist Church near Houston, and was an outspoken supporter this year of a bill that would have ended abortions in Texas and threatened to criminally charge women who have an abortion with homicide. Bratton reportedly came forward with the abuse to his wife on May 15, and confessed to three Southern Baptist clergy members the next day. He has since been excommunicated from the church, and is no longer living with his wife and their seven children. Bratton posted $50,000 bond and has been released from the Harris County Jail.