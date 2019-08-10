CHEAT SHEET
Texas Police Arrest Man Over ‘Imminent Threat’ to Local Walmart
A Texas man was arrested Saturday for threatening to shoot up a local Walmart, police said. The Harlingen Police Department said it received reports of an “imminent threat” to a local store around 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested in his home for making a “terroristic threat” on social media, police said. This is the second person to be arrested in connection with threatening to shoot up a Walmart in Texas in the past week, The Dallas Morning News reports. A 13-year-old boy was taken into police custody Thursday after he made threats targeting a Walmart in Welasco, Texas, on Instagram. Another man in Florida was arrested Friday after making threats to attack a Walmart north of Orlando on Facebook. The man, identified as 26-year-old Richard Clayton, reportedly wrote on Facebook, “Three more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week.” In Missouri, a man walked into a Walmart Thursday with body armor, a loaded rifle, and 100 rounds of ammunition, in what he called a “social experiment” to see if Walmart would honor the Second Amendment. The flood of threats comes days after a man attacked a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring dozens.