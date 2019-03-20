Texas Priest Accused of Groping Woman During Her Last Rites

A 75-year-old Catholic priest in Texas was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in hospice care while he was giving her last rites, local news station KXAN reports. According to court documents, Rev. Gerold Langsch was called to the woman's home while she was suffering from “several medical conditions.” After Langsch anointed her with holy water, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and asked her if it felt "good.” “The victim was in shock, uncomfortable and very confused about what the suspect was doing,” police reportedly wrote. “She described the feeling like a ‘nasty, dirty piece of meat.’” Langsch was reportedly a pastor at St. Paul's Catholic Church since Nov. 2015 and a chaplain for The Knights of Columbus' Austin chapter between 2017 and 2018. After his arrest, Langsch posted bail of $15,000 and was ordered not to make contact with the woman. In a statement, the Diocese of Austin said Langsch has been removed as the pastor of St. Paul's Catholic Church. “He is no longer able to serve as a priest in the Diocese of Austin,” the diocese said in a statement.
