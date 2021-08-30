Texas Providers Ask Supreme Court to Block Law Banning Most Abortions
SIX WEEKS
Abortion providers in Texas called on the Supreme Court on Monday to block a law set to take effect this week that bans abortions at six weeks. The new law, viewed by some providers as tantamount to overturning Roe v. Wade in the state, would also empower citizens to mount civil suits against anyone who “knowingly” helps someone seeking an abortion in violation of the law. Plaintiffs suing under the law would not need to demonstrate any connection to those they sue, and the law would entitle them to damages of at least $10,000, plus legal expenses.
Abortion clinic lawyers said in the filing that the effects of the new law would be felt “immediately and catastrophically”—reducing abortion access and forcing many abortion clinics to close while forcing some patients to leave the state for care or “remain pregnant against their will.”