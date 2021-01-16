Texas Real Estate Agent Who Stormed Capitol Says She Deserves a Pardon
PRETTY PLEASE?
A Texas real estate agent who took a private jet to the Capitol and diligently documented her participation in the Jan. 6 riot says she would now like a pardon. She took part in the extremist mob that marched on the Capitol after a speech by President Trump. Jenna Ryan told CBS, “I think we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon.” When asked if she regretted her actions, she said, “I don’t feel a sense of shame or guilty from my heart. I feel like I was basically following my president.” Ryan dug in on social media in the days after the riot, claiming she did nothing illegal.