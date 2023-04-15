Texas Pol Allegedly Invited Intern to Condo for Booze & Sex

CHEAT SHEET
New details are emerging about the complaint made against Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, who was accused last week of an inappropriate relationship with an intern. The Texas Tribune is now reporting that the staffer who blew the whistle on Slaton alleges he invited the intern to his Austin condo, drank with her, and then had “sexual relations.” The complaint goes on to claim that the married conservative told the intern the next day that she should stay quiet about the encounter. Slaton has denied the allegations, which are being investigated by the Legislature.