Rep. Dan Crenshaw Accosted by Group of Proud Boys, Far-Right Activists
‘EYEPATCH MCCAIN’
Videos circulating on social media show a group of Proud Boys and adjacent far-right protestors violently confronted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (D-TX) at a Saturday event for the Texas Republican Party. Conservative activist Alex Stein posted video of the incident on Twitter. Among the insults and threats being shouted at the representative was “eyepatch McCain,” a term popularized by Tucker Carlson, who was mocking his support for Ukrainian aid. Another video shows a man in a “45” hat screaming: “Dan Crenshaw is a traitor! He needs to be hung for treason!” A witness who was at the convention told Mediaite that Stein and others were escorted out, and that they believe some were arrested. “They got physical with multiple people, including hitting them with cameras,” the witness said. “His campaign manager was assaulted by being pushed aggressively into a pillar.” In response to the video gaining traction on Twitter, Crenshaw clapped back to Stein and others on Twitter: “This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends…” Crenshaw wrote.