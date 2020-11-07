Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Dunks on Newly Elected QAnon Queen, Marjorie Taylor Greene
ETIQUETTE LESSON
Newly elected Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of President Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory, received a stern Twitter talking-to Friday from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). Greene had accused Crenshaw of failing to support the commander in chief’s flailing efforts to substantiate his claims of widespread voter fraud and a theft of the presidential election. Crenshaw had said Republicans should accept the results of the vote counts. Greene wrote on Twitter, “The time to STAND UP for @realdonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win.” Crenshaw quote-tweeted her and said, “Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough? No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one.”