TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slays GOP During Hearing on Election Integrity
BRINGS RECEIPTS
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) fact-checked House Republicans on Wednesday, calling them out for their repeated claims of widespread voter fraud benefitting Democrats. At the joint hearing–American Confidence in Elections: The Path to Election Integrity in the District of Columbia–led by the Committee on House Administration and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, members and witnesses examined “election integrity reforms” and “how the District of Columbia, the nation’s capital city, can set an example for the country,” according to a statement. As Republicans asserted that election laws are ripe for voter fraud and foreign influence, Crockett had her moment. “Every time we seemingly have a hearing on voting rights, we talking about the fact that people are cheating,” she said. “So let’s talk about who’s cheating. I got a few articles.” Crocket then rattled off numerous instances of, what she alleged, was Republican-led vote tampering. She cited Fox News’ recent settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, a Georgia law that prevented 87,000 people from voting in 2018 and a Pennsylvania voter who admitted he voted for Trump using his dead mother’s name “because he listened to too much propaganda.” Following up on the viral moment, Crockett wrote on Twitter: “Y’all know I would've kept going if they let me!”