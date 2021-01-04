Texas Rep. Kay Granger Tests Positive for COVID-19 Day After Packed House Ceremony

Read it at The Hill
Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday. Granger, 77, was present on the House floor for Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony, along with over 400 other members of the legislature. According to a statement from her office, Granger received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December, along with other legislators. However, she has yet to receive her second dose, which is needed in order for the vaccine to be effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Granger is “asymptomatic and feeling great!” the statement read.