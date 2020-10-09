Texas Rep. Michael McCaul Caught on Video Removing Face Mask While Flying, Disregarding Coronavirus Guidelines

Read it at Twitter
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) removed his face mask during a recent plane ride in defiance of coronavirus requirements for flying, and his fellow passengers caught it on video. McCaul’s campaign told KXAN reporter John Engel that the congressman’s mask fell off while he was sleeping; however, McCaul’s challenger in the upcoming contest for his seat, Mike Siegel, tweeted video of McCaul awake and checking his phone while the face mask hung from his ear. Siegel wrote, “Not only is @RepMcCaul threatening the lives of passengers and crew by flying without a mask. Now he's lying, claiming he was ‘sleeping.’ Guess he didn't know there was more video.” McCaul himself has yet to offer a public response.