Texas Republican Who Had Sex With Intern Is Unanimously Booted From Office
BYE
For the first time in a century, the Texas legislature has expelled one of its own members: Bryan Slaton, an ultra-conservative Republican who was found to have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 19-year old female aide after serving her so much alcohol during an April encounter at his apartment that she “could not effectively consent” to sex. On Tuesday, the GOP-controlled state House voted 147-0 to boot Slaton over allegations members called “alarming” and “graphic.” Though Slaton, who lawmakers said had shown no regret or remorse, had already submitted his resignation on Monday, he was still entitled to some perks of office if he weren’t expelled. According to the Texas Tribune, Slaton ran for office in 2021 on a “family values campaign” and “gained a reputation as an anti-LGBTQ bomb thrower” at the state capital. In a speech on Tuesday, Rep. Ann Johnson called Slaton the “type of man who steals innocence.”