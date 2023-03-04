Read it at CNN
The Texas GOP censured Rep. Tony Gonzales on Saturday for failing to toe the party line and voting his conscience five times. Among the offending votes by the congressman, who represents Uvalde, was his support for federal gun-safety legislation. The local GOP claimed Gonzales showed a “lack of fidelity to Republican principles and priorities.” His rep shrugged it off, saying he spent the day talking to veterans, visiting Border Patrol agents, and meeting constituents “in a county he flipped from blue to red. The Republican Party of Texas would be wise to follow his lead and do some actual work.”