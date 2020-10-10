Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul Apologizes for Not Wearing a Mask During a Flight

Read it at Twitter
Texas Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) apologized Saturday for doffing his face mask during a recent flight, going against coronavirus guidelines for plane rides, KXAN reports. In a statement, McCaul said, “Everyone should be held accountable for their mistakes and I am no different. I feel short of my own standards and for that I apologize.” McCaul’s fellow passengers caught him on video, and his campaign said the covering had fallen off while he was sleeping. In response, McCaul’s opponent tweeted another clip that showed McCaul awake and checking his phone, his mask hanging from his ear.