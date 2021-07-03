Texas Republicans Pressure Museum to Cancel Event on Alamo and Slavery
CANCEL CULTURE?
An event to promote a book examining the history of the Alamo and its connection to slavery was canceled just before it was slated to begin Thursday night after Texas Republicans mounted a pressure campaign against the museum hosting it. The Bullock Museum had scheduled a discussion of Forget the Alamo by historian Chris Tomlinson and two others. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote on Twitter, “As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it. Like efforts to move the Cenotaph, which I also stopped, this fact-free rewriting of TX history has no place @BullockMuseum.” The Texas Preservation Board oversees the Bullock Museum. Tomlinson shot back, “Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick takes credit for oppressing free speech and policing thought in Texas. @BullockMuseum proves it is a propaganda outlet. As for his fact-free comment, well, a dozen people professional historians disagree.”