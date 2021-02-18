Texas Resident’s Power Bill Is Now Up to $10,000 Amid Winter Storm
HOO BOY
Texas resident Royce Pierce spoke to The Daily Beast on Wednesday about his eye-watering $7,000 power bill accrued over just two days of deadly winter weather. On Thursday, it was even worse. Pierce, 38, said he now has a bill of $10,434.84—a shocking price considering the bill for his two-story house was $387.70 last month. Last February, he said he paid $330. While his provider, Griddy, has offered a deferred payment plan to help combat the shocking price jump, his family “will be looking at our options before agreeing to it,” he said Thursday.
As millions of Texans remain without power, those lucky enough to still have the lights on are dealing with wild spikes in their electricity bill. As reported by The Daily Beast, dozens of Griddy customers have blasted the wholesale company that sells power for a monthly membership. Another customer, Akilah Scott-Amos, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that she saw her bill jump almost $4,000 overnight. As of Thursday morning, she owed Griddy $6,311.33. “They don’t call this the lone state for no reason. They chose to be separate and not equal,” Scott-Amos said.