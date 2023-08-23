Texas Counselor Claims She Was Fired After Reporting Racism
RETALIATION
A guidance counselor in Texas is suing her former employer after she said she was forced to resign for reporting a teacher’s alleged racist and discriminatory behavior toward a student. In May 2022, Gabriana Clay-White claims she was asked to assist a Grand Prairie Independent School District teacher “with a student who had special needs.” The teacher allegedly overheard the student complain to Clay-White about them and responded by pulling the student’s chair out from where they were sitting and calling the student a “dumb [N-word].” Clay-White said she reported the incident to the administration and child protective services, but eventually the district’s human resources claimed she violated an ethics code and had to either quit her job or be terminated. Her lawsuit claims she opted to “resign under duress.”