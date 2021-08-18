Texas School District Swerves Around Abbott’s Mandate Ban by Adding Masks to Dress Code
YOUR MOVE, GREG
One small Texas school district has found a crafty way to get round Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning face-mask mandates in classrooms. Abbott, who tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday after attending a maskless and packed GOP event, has threatened schools with legal action if they dare to defy his order that bans public buildings from requiring mask-wearing. According to NBC News, Paris Independent School District has managed to swerve around that order simply by adding masks to its dress code. “The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees,” the district said in a statement. “Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”