Texas Schools Have Web Outage on First Day of Online Classes
UH OH
The first day of a very different school term began on Tuesday in Texas and it was already a disaster. The web vendor for multiple Texas school districts, including Houston and Fort Worth, appeared to be out, preventing the smooth start of virtual classes. “Parents and students: We are aware of the technical issues occurring this morning,” Houston ISD posted Tuesday. “Please know we are working swiftly to get everything moving again for you.” The school district provided a direct link to a learning hub for students to log onto in the meantime. School leaders also said at a morning press conference that they were still waiting for a shipment of iPads. KHOU 11 reported that 12,205 students were still in need of a device for virtual learning.