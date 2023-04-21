Texas Wants to Force Every Classroom to Display the 10 Commandments
THEOCRACY NOW
The barrier between church and state in Texas looks to be going the way of the walls of Jericho. In its latest attempt to reintroduce forced Christianity into public schools, the state’s Senate passed a bill Thursday requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every classroom. It will now go to the Republican-controlled House. “[The bill] will remind students all across Texas of the importance of the fundamental foundation of America,” the state representative who presented the bill said in a hearing, claiming that the Supreme Court had cleared the way for the move after ruling in June in favor of a high school football coach who was fired for praying at football games. The bill comes on the heels of a series of religiously motivated education reforms, including setting aside designated Bible-reading time during the day and requiring schools to install “In God We Trust” signs. Ironically, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the bills forcing schools to mandate Bible time and display the 10 commandments were wins for religious freedom.