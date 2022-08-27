Ted Cruz: ‘Slacker Baristas’ With Student Loan Debt Will Save Dems In Midterms
BURN
In a Friday rant against President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, Texas Republican Ted Cruz insisted that “slacker baristas” with debt will come out to support Democrats in the midterm elections. “If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can't get a job, Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand,” Cruz said his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “Like, holy cow! 20 grand. You know, maybe you weren't gonna vote in November, and suddenly you just got 20 grand.” The Texas Republican continued: “And you know, if you can get off the bong for a minute and head down to the voting station... or just send in your mail-in ballot that the Democrats have helpfully sent you, it could drive up turnout, particularly among young people.” Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced a plan to cancel at least $10,00 in student-loan debt for those whose annual income does not exceed $125,000.