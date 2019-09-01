CHEAT SHEET
PROBLEM, WHAT PROBLEM?
Texas Set to Ease Gun Restrictions One Day After Odessa Shooting
A west Texas shooting rampage that killed five people on Saturday may have renewed calls for gun control, but a package of laws set to take effect in the state just a day after the carnage will actually loosen gun restrictions. Passed in August, the laws include one that will prohibit school districts from keeping firearms off their grounds: House Bill 1143 says licensed gun owners can keep a firearm in a school parking lot—provided it is in a locked vehicle and not in plain view, CNN reports. Another one, Senate Bill 535, will allow licensed gun owners to take their weapons with them in places of worship. Those renting out property will also not be allowed to prevent residents lawfully keeping firearms on their property, in accordance with House Bill 302. Those are just three of the 10 bills set to take effect Sunday, all of which the NRA praised as “protecting your Second Amendment rights” earlier this week.