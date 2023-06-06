Sheriff Urges Charges for DeSantis’ Vineyard Migrant Flights: Report
‘UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT’
A Texas sheriff’s department has recommended criminal charges after investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant relocation operation that sent Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on two flights last year. According to a statement to the Miami Herald, the Bexar County Sheriff found “both felony and misdemeanor charges of Unlawful Restraint” over the on-ground operation after the migrants were allegedly lured onto private flights under false pretenses. The decision now falls to Bexar County prosecutors on whether to make the charges. The district attorney did not respond to requests for comment by the Miami Herald. While DeSantis’ role is unclear, according to the outlet, some of his top aides involved in the migrant relocation program, including chief of staff, James Uthmeier and public safety czar Larry Keefe, could be at risk. The announcement comes as DeSantis is back in the news for a similar scheme, as two private planes—believed to be from the same company as the Martha’s Vineyard flight—delivered migrants from Texas to Sacramento in the last several days, according to the Associated Press. It’s still unconfirmed whether or not DeSantis is involved–he has not commented–but California Gov. Gavin Newsom called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” on Twitter Monday and hinted at pursuing kidnapping charges. An investigation, however, has not yet been opened, according to the Herald.