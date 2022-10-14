CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    DeSantis Stunt Backfires: Martha’s Vineyard Migrants to Get ‘Victims of Crime’ Visas

    KARMA

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Win McNamee/Getty

    The group of Venezuelan nationals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid to be flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September are officially victims of crime, qualifying them for a U visa, which gives them nonimmigrant status so that they can remain in the country to provide evidence or testify in any related criminal proceedings, a Texas sheriff said Thursday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened an investigation into the stunt almost immediately, has submitted certification documents to allow the 48 people to apply for a visa. He said he is investigating the case as unlawful restraint “based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses.” In a separate lawsuit filed by the migrants, they allege they were lured onto the flight with false promises of cash and jobs.

    Read it at The Hill