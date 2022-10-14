DeSantis Stunt Backfires: Martha’s Vineyard Migrants to Get ‘Victims of Crime’ Visas
KARMA
The group of Venezuelan nationals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid to be flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September are officially victims of crime, qualifying them for a U visa, which gives them nonimmigrant status so that they can remain in the country to provide evidence or testify in any related criminal proceedings, a Texas sheriff said Thursday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened an investigation into the stunt almost immediately, has submitted certification documents to allow the 48 people to apply for a visa. He said he is investigating the case as unlawful restraint “based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses.” In a separate lawsuit filed by the migrants, they allege they were lured onto the flight with false promises of cash and jobs.