Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Indicted After Allegedly Shooting Deputy Constable
A Fort Bend County, Texas sheriff’s deputy who allegedly unintentionally shot and killed a deputy constable has been charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection to the May 29 shooting. Chadwick Devin McRae allegedly fired in Caleb Rule’s direction “without visually checking the area where he was firing” when he and three sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person call to 911. According to the indictment, McRae opened fire in response to a sound, but did not examine the source prior to firing. McRae has also been fired from the sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Deputy Caleb Rule as they continue to deal with this tragedy,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said.